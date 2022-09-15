Teen, 18, in critical condition and 15yo injured after motorcycle collision in Sunderland

Officers were alerted to a collision involving a motorcycle in the area of St Luke’s Terrace and Oxford Street at about 9.10pm last night, September 15.

For reasons to be established, a rider and passenger had come off a red Sinnis motorcycle and suffered multiple injuries.

One male, aged 18, suffered serious head injuries and remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital and a 15-year-old male was also taken to hospital with injuries to his arm.

Emergency services were called to St Lukes Terrace, Pallion last night.

Police say they do not currently believe any other vehicle was involved but are carrying out a range of enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the collision.

The force is now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Steve Chappell, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols Department, said: “Our priority is to find out exactly what happened in this serious incident which has left two teenagers with multiple injuries in hospital.

“We are asking anybody who was in that area last night who may have seen a red motorcycle with two riders, or anybody walking in the area of St Luke’s Terrace and Oxford Street, to come forward.

“Your information, no matter how small or insignificant you feel it may be, could prove the key to giving the injured males’ loved ones the answers they deserve.

“If anyone also has dashcam footage which may be of interest, I would ask that you get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20220914-1114. Alternatively, you can email [email protected]

A police cordon was in place late last night following the incident.