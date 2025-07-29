A sweet-toothed thief has been banned from a Washington store he pinched £315 of chocolate from in four shoplifting raids.

Jonjo Morson, 39, was ordered in bail conditions imposed by magistrates to stay away from Asda’s Express outlet in the town’s Parsons Road.

Morson, of Sulgrave Road, Sulgrave, struck first on Sunday, May 18, when he made off with £72 of chocolate, prosecutor Emily Hunt said.

He returned two days later to pinch £70 of the same product, and on Tuesday, June 10, made it third time lucky by bagging £85 of goods.

His spree ended on Friday, June 3, when he left the premises with £88 of unpaid for chocolate stock.

When arrested on Saturday, July 26, he was found in possession of a wrap of class A heroin.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, Morson pleaded guilty to four counts of theft from a shop and one of possession of a prohibited drug.

Ms Hunt said: “The defendant has entered Asda Express on four occasions. The total loss is £315.

“When he was arrested, he was searched and found to be in possession of a wrap of heroin.

“He has 12 previous convictions for 90 offences, 80 of which are dishonesty offences.

“He was last before a court in August last year for 34 thefts, for which he received 26 weeks imprisonment.”

David Forrester, defending, said Morson had been crime-free between 2009 and 2023 but had then fallen foul of drugs.

Mr Forrester added: “From 2023, drugs have played a part in it. When he was arrested, he had a wrap of heroin in his pocket.

“When he was released from prison in February, he initially had accommodation for 80 days.

“That got him to the middle of May, and that’s when he started going to Asda, he had to because he was homeless.

“He now has somewhere to stay. He’s demonstrated, between 2009 and 2023, that he can be a lawful member of the public.”

Magistrates adjourned for an all-options report and Morson will be sentenced at the same court on Thursday, September 11.

They granted him bail on condition he does not enter the same Asda outlet.