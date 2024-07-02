Suspected thief arrested in Sunderland minutes after being reported

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A suspected thief was arrested within six minutes after it was reported vehicles in the Thornhill area were being targeted.

Ashwood Terrace. | Sunderland Echo

At about 3.30am on Monday, July 1, police said they received a report from a member of the public about a man who was trying car doors in the Thornhill area.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers said they went immediately to the scene and quickly found a 46-year-old man who matched the description given.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northumbria Police said he was arrested after a short chase on foot on Ashwood Terrace – and a black rucksack, which he had discarded in a back alley as he attempted to make off, was seized

Police say they found a stash of sunglasses, watches and other valuable items, including earpods, which they suspect to have been stolen from vehicles in the area.

Officers are now asking anybody who recognises the items, and believe they belong to them, to get in touch.

PC Louise Edwards, who works for one of Northumbria Police’s dedicated burglary teams, said: “This was an excellent arrest as police worked with a member of the public who saw something suspicious – and did the right thing by alerting us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Their detailed description allowed officers to be on the scene quickly, and within just six minutes of the report coming in, we had a suspect in handcuffs.

“A full investigation has been launched into the report, and as part of our searches, we have found a number of valuable items – including ladies’ watches, sunglasses and earpods – which we believe have been stolen.

“I’m today asking anybody who thinks the items pictured belong to them, or anyone in the Thornhill area who has any information or CCTV footage that could assist our investigation, to get in touch with us.

“I hope this swift outcome offers reassurance to the communities we serve. We will not tolerate the selfish behaviour of thieves and burglars, and targeted patrols will continue in the area over the coming days.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The suspected thief was carrying these items. | 3rd party

The man arrested has since been released on police bail with enquiries ongoing.

Anyone who recognises any of the items, or has information that might help the investigation, can get in touch by sending a private message on social media, visiting the live chat on the Northumbria Police website or by completing a crime update form.