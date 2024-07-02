Suspected thief arrested in Sunderland minutes after being reported
At about 3.30am on Monday, July 1, police said they received a report from a member of the public about a man who was trying car doors in the Thornhill area.
Officers said they went immediately to the scene and quickly found a 46-year-old man who matched the description given.
Northumbria Police said he was arrested after a short chase on foot on Ashwood Terrace – and a black rucksack, which he had discarded in a back alley as he attempted to make off, was seized
Police say they found a stash of sunglasses, watches and other valuable items, including earpods, which they suspect to have been stolen from vehicles in the area.
Officers are now asking anybody who recognises the items, and believe they belong to them, to get in touch.
PC Louise Edwards, who works for one of Northumbria Police’s dedicated burglary teams, said: “This was an excellent arrest as police worked with a member of the public who saw something suspicious – and did the right thing by alerting us.
“Their detailed description allowed officers to be on the scene quickly, and within just six minutes of the report coming in, we had a suspect in handcuffs.
“A full investigation has been launched into the report, and as part of our searches, we have found a number of valuable items – including ladies’ watches, sunglasses and earpods – which we believe have been stolen.
“I’m today asking anybody who thinks the items pictured belong to them, or anyone in the Thornhill area who has any information or CCTV footage that could assist our investigation, to get in touch with us.
“I hope this swift outcome offers reassurance to the communities we serve. We will not tolerate the selfish behaviour of thieves and burglars, and targeted patrols will continue in the area over the coming days.”
The man arrested has since been released on police bail with enquiries ongoing.
Anyone who recognises any of the items, or has information that might help the investigation, can get in touch by sending a private message on social media, visiting the live chat on the Northumbria Police website or by completing a crime update form.
Please quote reference NP-20240701-0096.