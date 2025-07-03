Suspected loan shark arrested in Murton

A Murton man has been arrested on suspicion of illegal money lending following an operation in County Durham and Sunderland yesterday (June 2).

The England Illegal Money Lending Team (IMLT) worked in partnership with officers from Durham Constabulary and Northumbria Police to execute two warrants.

The suspect was arrested at an address in the Murton area and a commercial premises in the Millfield area of Sunderland was also searched.

Officers seized electronic devices and documentation and the suspect was taken into custody to be questioned by IMLT investigators.

Dave Benbow, head of the IMLT, said: “Illegal money lending will not be tolerated in England, and we will continue to work with our partners to take action against those who blight our communities in this way.

“If you are feeling threatened or afraid after borrowing from someone, you may have been targeted by an illegal lender. You can contact our team in complete confidence for expert help and advice.”

The IMLT works in partnership with both Durham County Council and Sunderland City Council Trading Standards services to investigate and prosecute illegal money lenders.

There are up to 1.08 million people in debt to loan sharks in England, according to figures from the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ).

The ILMT have said warning signs of an illegal lender include:

Giving you no paperwork or agreement on a loan

Keeping items until the debt is paid such as a bank card or passport

Adding more interest or charges so the debt never goes down

Using intimidation or violence if you don't pay

Anyone who has been affected by illegal money lending should call the Stop Loan Sharks 24/7 Helpline on 0300 555 2222 or access support online at www.stoploansharks.co.uk. Live Chat is available on the website from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.