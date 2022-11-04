Northumbria Police was contacted by the woman on Monday (October 31) at about 3.40pm after the men knocked on the door of her Ryhope property asking to carry out repairs to her roof.

She was claimed she agreed and paid £200 for work which was not completed before they left.

It was also reported that £300 in cash and a set of ladders were also missing from the property following the visit of the possible fraudsters.

Northumbria Police have urged household to be wary of potential fraudsters and conmen.

Following this, the force's Response Policing Team and Criminal Investigation Department began extensive house-to-house and CCTV enquiries.

After being tipped off the duo were due to return on Tuesday (November 1) to return the ladders, officers identified the men – believed to be aged 38 and 42 – and arrested them.

They have since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Sean McGuigan, of Northumbria Police, said: “This was a brilliant outcome with two suspected bogus tradesmen stopped in their tracks when they returned to the scene of the crime.

“With help from the public, officers were quickly able to gather information on the suspects including their descriptions and what vehicle they were using before they returned to the area.

“As ever, we would advise residents to always remain vigilant and ensure your loved ones – especially those who live alone – are wary of people who turn up at their door unannounced.

“Some fraudsters or bogus callers prey on the most vulnerable in our communities. They can be very persistent and persuasive when at the door of somebody who is elderly or vulnerable.

“If somebody does turn up at your door asking for money, or acting suspiciously, do not hand anything over. Say you are not interested and lock the door.”

Anyone with concerns is urged to contact the force on 101 or via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website.