Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eagle-eyed officers arrested two people believed to be on their way to commit a burglary while carrying weapons in Sunderland.

A police patrol from the Northumbria Police's Neighbourhood Policing Team spotted two males acting suspiciously in North Moor Road, Farringdon, shortly before 11pm on Sunday, September 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: "The officers arrested the pair and the force said they were found to be in possessions of a sling shot, what appeared to be a bottle of a noxious substance, a flick knife, numerous tools and some bolt cutters.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The pair – aged 17 and 16 – were arrested on suspicion of going equipped for burglary.

"Both suspects have been released on police bail pending further enquiries."

Inspector Steve Passey, of Northumbria Police, said: “This was excellent work from our officers who saw something was not quite right while they were out on patrol and acted immediately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thanks to their quick-thinking, they were able to arrest two suspects, who had numerous weapons and tools in their possession.

“Let this be a lesson to anyone considering trying to take what is not theirs – we will take robust action against you.”

Inspector Passey added: “We know burglaries and theft can have a significant impact on members of our communities and we will always make every effort to target and tackle the offenders responsible.

“We would also like to remind residents that while we will do all we can to tackle this type of criminality, there are steps you can take to ensure you property is safe and secure, such as keeping vehicles and bikes locked, as well as closing windows and doors and locking up when you’re the house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you have any concerns over something you see in your community, please inform us as soon as you can so that we can take appropriate action.”

The arrests come after the force announced an extra 134 police officers were being deployed 'to bolster current neighbourhood policing teams – giving them greater capability and resources to respond to and get ahead of emerging issues'.

The newly launched neighbourhood policing model, with finances which have been signed off by Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness, aims to 'enhance the force’s ability to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour, proactively target and disrupt offenders, and also protect vulnerable victims'.