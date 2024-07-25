Suspected burglar caught after alleged raid on Sunderland Hays Travel
Northumbria Police were called to a burglary at Hays Travel in Sunderland city centre at around 10.15pm on Wednesday, July 24.
Officers were on the scene within four minutes, but with the suspect nowhere to be seen, a city centre PCSO sprung into action jumped on his bicycle to help search the area.
He found a ‘suspicious man’ in Keel Square carrying what appeared to be computer equipment, police said.
The suspect tried to make off but was no match for the two-wheeled PCSO, who was able to catch up and detain his target until back-up arrived, the force said.
Police searched the suspect and found more than 20 mobile phones in a carrier bag, along with other technological equipment believed to have been stolen.
A 38-year-old man has been arrested and remains in police custody.
Sergeant Angela Lewis, who leads one of Northumbria Police’s dedicated burglary teams, said: “This was an outstanding result and was only possible thanks to the brilliant ingenuity of the PCSO.
“Knowing he was able to cover a large amount of ground quickly, he jumped on his bike and immediately flagged when he saw an individual who roused suspicion half a mile away from where the burglary was committed.
“Upon searching the suspect, officers found and seized a large amount of technological goods which we believe were stolen from the business in question.
“I would like to thank everyone involved who helped us achieve a swift outcome, including the PCSO who showed an outstanding willingness to go above and beyond to protect the communities we serve.”
Sgt Lewis added: “Burglary is such an intrusive crime which can have a significant impact not only on residents and businesses, but the wider community as a whole.
“That’s why we have dedicated burglary teams across the Force tasked with reviewing every break-in, pursuing suspects and working with colleagues to help prevent further offences from taking place.”
A force spokesperson added: “If you’ve been a victim of crime, please report it via the Northumbria Police website. In an emergency, or if a crime is taking place, always ring 999.”