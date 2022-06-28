Loading...

Suspect arrested as woman taken to hospital with cheek and head injuries after Sunderland assault

The victim of an assault was taken to hospital following an incident on Southwick Green in Sunderland.

By Debra Fox
Tuesday, 28th June 2022, 11:18 am

Northumbria Police confirmed its officers were called to a reports of an assault at around 10.20pm on Saturday, June 25.

A woman in her 40s was taken to hospital, injured.

A force spokesperson said: “It was reported a 44-year-old woman had been assaulted and suffered injuries to her cheek and head requiring hospital treatment.

The incident happened on Saturday, June 25 at Southwick Green.

“A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault, he has since been released on police bail.”