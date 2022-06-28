Suspect arrested as woman taken to hospital with cheek and head injuries after Sunderland assault

Northumbria Police confirmed its officers were called to a reports of an assault at around 10.20pm on Saturday, June 25.
A woman in her 40s was taken to hospital, injured.
A force spokesperson said: “It was reported a 44-year-old woman had been assaulted and suffered injuries to her cheek and head requiring hospital treatment.
“A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault, he has since been released on police bail.”