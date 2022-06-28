Suspect arrested as woman taken to hospital with cheek and head injuries after Sunderland assault

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northumbria Police confirmed its officers were called to a reports of an assault at around 10.20pm on Saturday, June 25.

A woman in her 40s was taken to hospital, injured.

A force spokesperson said: “It was reported a 44-year-old woman had been assaulted and suffered injuries to her cheek and head requiring hospital treatment.

The incident happened on Saturday, June 25 at Southwick Green.

