Detectives investigating an arson attack which seriously injured a 10-year-old child have arrested a suspect.

The boy remains in hospital following the fire at his home in Forth Close, Peterlee, in the early hours of Thursday, December 14.

Just after 1.15am on Thursday, December 14, fire started in a wheelie bin and spread to the property, causing extensive damage to the upstairs flat.

A 21-year-old man and his 10-year-old brother were in the property at the time.

The aftermath of an alleged arson attack in Forth Close, Peterlee.

Their father, who lived at the same address, was at work.

One of the family’s two pet dogs also died in the fire.

The brothers were rescued by firefighters from County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service and were taken to Middlesbrough’s James Cook University Hospital for treatment.

The boy suffered extensive serious burns and, although his condition is no longer considered life-threatening, he is expected to require lengthy treatment for his injuries.

A 10-year-old boy suffered extensive burns following the alleged arson attack in Peterlee's Forth Close.

He has since been transferred to Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary.

His 21-year-old brother suffered minor burns and the effects of smoke inhalation.

Following extensive inquiries in the area, police arrested a local man in his mid-20s on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

He has since been released on bail for the offence.

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information which might help with the inquiry to come forward "as a matter of urgency”.

Officers are particularly interested in anyone who saw anything suspicious or has dashcam footage from the area of Forth Close in the early hours of December 14.

Detective Chief Inspector Lindsay Banks-Brown, who is leading the investigation for Durham Constabulary, said: “This was a young boy, who should have been safe in his family home, and whose life will never be the same again.

“It is an horrendous incident but frankly it could have been even worse. We could easily have been dealing with a fatal house fire in which a child lost their life.

“If anyone has any information which can help our inquiry, I would ask them to do the right thing and get in touch with us immediately."