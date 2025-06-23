Suspect appears in court charged with attempted murder at Sunderland HMO
Adam Ahmed, 29, is alleged to have stabbed them with a knife at the property in Roker Avenue, Roker, on the afternoon of Saturday, June 21.
It is claimed Ahmed, of the same address, stabbed one alleged victim in the neck and then several times further in the property’s yard.
He is then alleged to have stabbed his second victim once in the stomach as he inadvertently walked from his room moments later.
Prosecutor Glenda Beck told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court Ahmed was arrested in his room soon afterwards by police.
No ages for the alleged victims were given in court but they are believed to be in their 20s and 40s.
It is thought both men were taken to hospital, but their conditions were not revealed. Members of their families attended the 10-minute hearing.
Ahmed did not enter a plea to charges of two counts of attempted murder and one of making threats with a bladed article.
Mrs Beck made an application to remand him into custody, which was not opposed by defence solicitor, David Forrester.
District Judge Zoe Passfield told Ahmed his case could only be heard at a crown court.
She remanded him into custody to appear next at Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday, July 22.