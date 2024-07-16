Superintendent given prestigious award for work tackling rural crime

Supt Andy Huddleston and Iain McKinlay. Submitted picture. | Supt Andy Huddleston and Iain McKinlay. Submitted picture.

The superintendent spearheading Northumbria Police’s fight against rural crime has received a prestigious national award.

Supt Andy Huddleston has served as the head of the National Rural Crime Unit and the National Construction Agriculture Theft Team (NCATT) since January 2023.

NCATT has only been in operation for 18 months, but has already played a key role in the recovery of agricultural and construction plant and equipment worth in excess of £10million.

The unit and Supt Huddleston have also been responsible for the training of more than 700 officers across the country.

Now, this work along with his efforts to maintain relations with plant and agricultural stakeholders has led to Supt Huddleston being named the recipient of the IAATI UK Peter Leigh Plant and Agricultural Award for 2023-2024.

The award was presented by IAATI director Iain McKinlay at the Force’s Training and Communications Centre in Ponteland on July 8.

Supt Huddleston also played a key role in the formation of the National Rural Crime Unit, who are tasked with supporting forces across the UK in preventing and tackling rural acquisitive crime.

Since January 2023, the team have gone on to recover more than £10.4M worth of stolen equipment, while their efforts in the long term reduction of crime has seen the introduction of the Equipment Theft Prevention Act 2023, receiving Royal Ascent in July last year.

This will mandate the fitting of immobilisation and forensic marking on all construction and agricultural machinery sold in the UK, and it is hoped it will mirror the immobilisation of cars that saw a 46% reduction in thefts nationally.

Supt Huddleston said: “I am genuinely humbled to receive the this award, but also quietly pleased the diligence and the excellent work of our team has been recognised.

“The results from NCATT shows the massive strides we have taken in such a short period of time, and I am looking forward to seeing what we can achieve in the coming months and years.”

Michael Briggs, President of the IAATI, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have presented Supt Huddleston with the award on behalf of the association.

“The nomination was not only made by our members but, most importantly, by key stakeholders in the construction and agricultural industries, all of whom recognised his passion and enthusiasm in tackling the issues they face head on.

“On behalf of our UK board, I would like to congratulate Supt Huddleston and his team for the significant impact they have already had in such a short space of time.”