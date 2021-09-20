Sunderland's Keel Square fountains out of action after vandal attack

Sunderland City Council said CCTV footage is now being studied to help identify those responsible.

The cost of the repairs and tests is estimated at around £1,500.

The water feature, which was first installed in 2015, includes 55 water jets that can each reach up to three metres (9ft) when they spray and another seven water jets on its table-top feature.

Sunderland's Keel Square fountains.

Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council and Cabinet Member for the Environment, Councillor Claire Rowntree said: "Unfortunately, we are now having to completely clear out the filters and pumps that help run the fountains.

"A large amount of soil was poured into the system and it now needs a deep clean and a series of tests before we can have the fountains running full again.

"It's a shame because I know the fountains are popular, and I know they are also very popular with young children, especially when it's warm and when the sun is out.

"It's going to be a few days to complete the work on the pumps and filters as staff have to clear out the whole system and run a series of tests. This is to ensure the water is clean and it can flow through the system again.

"For the people who knowingly did this damage, and they know who they are, we are studying CCTV footage of Keel Square and looking to see if it's possible to clearly identify them and bring charges for criminal damage.

"And, it should also be on their consciences - although I accept that they may not have consciences - that their action will have deprived a lot of people of enjoying Keel Square and its fountains, and many of the people getting enjoyment from the water features are young children."