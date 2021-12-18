Sunderland yob who beat his partner sees Christmas curfew request rejected

They rejected a bid by Anthony Whittle, 35, to alter its hours so he would not have to spend any of December 25 alone and away from his family.

Whittle, of Roker Avenue, Roker, made the request via his solicitor seconds after the 6pm to 6am curfew was imposed at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

It was put in place as part punishment for a brutal attack which saw him punch his then girlfriend in the face and slam a door against her hand.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

But magistrates rejected his bid, telling him the three-month order gave him plenty of time to socialise with his loved ones.

Prosecutor Glenda Beck said Whittle and the woman had drunk all night at home from Thursday, June 24 until the next morning.

She added: “He became more and more argumentative. He slapped her several times and punched her twice in the eyes and forehead.

“He tells her to get out of the house. She was getting her belongings but he said she was taking too much time.

“He grabbed her by the collar and dragged her towards the front door.

“When he opened the door, he saw the police, and he kicked the door shut when her hand was in the way.

“The door slammed, causing her pain. She screamed out in pain. The police arrested him.

“They noticed that both of her eyes were swollen and she had a swollen hand which was bleeding.”

Mrs Beck said the couple, now separated, had been together on-and-off for ten years but Whittle could be verbally abusive when drunk.

Whittle, who now lives alone, pleaded guilty to assault by beating.

Greg Flaxen, defending, said: “He accepts there was a physical altercation. I would say most of her injuries were from an act that was unintentional.

“He sees the police but doesn’t see the hand, and closes the door.”