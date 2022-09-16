Sunderland yob spat at police woman while claiming to have Covid and said: 'I hope you die'

Chad Procter was taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital by a female officer while he was under arrest after he informed police he had taken tablets and had Covid.

But, the 34-year-old became aggressive towards the woman calling her a "****" and repeating he was suffering from the virus.

Michael Bunch, prosecuting, told the court during the incident, on April 22 2021, he spat at her before saying "I hope you die you blonde ****, I have Covid".

Chad Procter.

Newcastle Crown Court heard he spat at her a second time after making the comment.

The man assaulted a second emergency worker on September 18 at the same hospital while attending for injuries to his wrist and head.

Procter became abusive and kicked expensive medical equipment, including an ultrasound machine, before threatening a nurse saying he would "smash his face in".

Shortly after, he left the hospital with a cannula in his arm.

When the nurse went outside to remove it, the defendant said "**** off, you're assaulting me" before spitting on his cheek and uniform - which the worker later described as "disgusting".

Mr Bunch added: "This caused more than minor psychological harm."

He also committed four thefts from May 23 to July 2 and with another 17 thefts to take into consideration.

The court heard he stole over £2,900 worth of goods from Sainsburys and TK Maxx in Sunderland.

Mr Tony Cornberg, defending, said: "He is someone who seems to have completely lost his way after the break down of a relationship about two years ago.

"He finds himself living from place to place on sofas.

"This is someone who always worked and had his own business."

He added that Procter had taken to drugs including crack cocaine and heroin but had since been engaging with rehabilitation programmes in prison and was treating it like rehab.

He also stated he was someone with a "very realistic prospect of rehabilitation".

The defendant read his own statement out in court saying: "I wanted to apologise to the emergency services for my disgusting behaviour.

"This is a good chance to move forward with my life and start building bridges.

"I promise that you won't see me before you again

"I won't let you down."

Procter, who has 23 previous convictions, pleaded guilty to four counts of theft, one count of assaulting an emergency officer and two counts of failing to attend court.

He was convicted in his absence for a second assault on an emergency worker.

Procter, of Elms West, Sunderland, was sentenced to nine months imprisonment.

Mr Recorder Sandiford KC said: "The courts have a public duty to protect police officers and also staff such as nurses who are vulnerable to be attacked.