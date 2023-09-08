Sunderland woman's part in 'cruel' scams preying on older people

Watch more videos on Shots!

Seven people who allowed their bank details to be used by professional criminals who were ripping off older people in "cruel" banking scams have kept their freedom.

Fraudsters posed as banking officials or police to con victims, some who were in their 90s, to divert their life savings into accounts handled by them.

Newcastle Crown Court heard once the money was in the hands of the scammers it was withdrawn from several locations across Wearside, quickly disappeared and left the pensioners thousands of pounds out of pocket.

One woman, who lost £10,000, said in an impact statement: "As a result of this I have required medical treatment and I am at severe risk of going bankrupt."

Another said: "They took a large part of my life savings without any thought or consideration."

Prosecutor Glenn Gatland told the court the frauds were committed against victims across the UK between December 2017 and June 18.

Mr Gatland said: "The prosecution say they were targeted because they were elderly and vulnerable. Some of them are in their 90s."

The court heard the victims were all contacted by phone by someone claiming to be from the bank, police or National Crime Agency and who said their accounts had been somehow compromised and they must divert cash to keep it safe.

Seven "mules", who had no connection to each other and were not involved in the actual frauds, admitted money laundering offences by allowing their bank accounts to be used for the diverted cash to be paid into.

Kellie Howe, 54, of Railway Terrace North, New Herrington, Sunderland, admitted possessing criminal property and was sentenced to 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation requirements.

John Fada, 29, of Shakespeare Avenue, Hebburn, South Tyneside, admitted possessing criminal property and encouraging or assisting and offence. He was sentenced to 24 weeks, suspended for 12 months, with 200 hours unpaid work.

Jack Lamport, 30, of John Williamson Street, South Shields, South Tyneside, was sentenced to 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, with curfew requirements.

David Riley, 40, of Acres Road, Brierley Hill, West Midlands, admitted possessing criminal property and was sentenced to 24 weeks suspended for 12 months with 200 hours unpaid work.

Joel Shanks, 26, of Vine Street, South Shields, admitted possessing criminal property and assisting or encouraging an offence and was sentenced to 19 weeks, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation requirements.

Craig Stamp, 32, of Renoir Gardens, South Shields, admitted encouraging or assisting and offence and was sentenced to 16 weeks suspended for 12 months with 200 hours unpaid work.

David Stewart, 36, of Lilac Walk, Hebburn, admitted two charges of participating in organised crime and was sentenced to 18 weeks, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation requirements.

The court heard the seven have waited over five years to learn their fate, have stayed out of trouble, made positive changes to their lives and expressed remorse.

Judge Tim Gittins said the frauds were "cruel and callous" but told them: "I accept, as the prosecution has, that you did not know who your victims were or their circumstances, their age, their vulnerability nor less how much financial or emotional devastation would follow from discovering what had befallen them but that is the risk you take by being prepared to take part in such an operation."

The judge said the seven had "limited but vital" roles in the offences and were seen as "collateral" by the masterminds behind the frauds, who have never been brought to justice.

Judge Gittins said the seven had their own vulnerabilities, financial and otherwise and added: "Perhaps you were more vulnerable to being a target for being used in the way that you were."