A woman stole handbags in a spree sparked by a relapse into heroin use around the anniversary of her partner’s death, a court heard.

Natalie Keegan, 40, of The Elms, Ashbrooke, twice targeted retailer TK Maxx’s outlet and stole from River Island over 10 weeks from late February.

She netted £314 worth of goods and asked for six other same offences which were not charged to be taken into account.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, she pleaded guilty to three counts of theft from a shop - and was ordered to pay full compensation.

Prosecutor Emma O’Hegarty said: “On February 23, a River Island employee states that a female in a cream-coloured gilet and boots entered the store.

“She went straight to where the handbags were displayed, selected two valued at £32 each, and left without making any attempt to pay.

“On March 15, a witness at TK Maxx was made aware of a potential theft.

“They reviewed CCTV and saw a female select a number of handbags and leave without paying. The handbags were valued at £119.97.

“And on May 3, the store manager was alerted to a theft when an alarm was sounded. DKNY bags, valued at £79 and £49, were taken.”

Keegan has seven previous convictions from 15 offences, 10 being for theft or kindred crimes, the most recent in May 2023.

The offences to be taken into account include at least three against a single Sunderland retailer and one at an outlet of food seller Greggs.

Angus Westgarth, defending, said Keegan’s partner had suffered “an awful death” in 2015, which coincided with the February date of her first new offence.

Mr Westgarth added: “She admits to me that she relapsed into heroin use which lasted until June.

“We all know that when people are addicted to heroin there’s an awful drive in them to find money to pay for drugs.

“She feels that she has a new start, she wants to restart and reset her life."

Keegan was sentenced to an 18-month community order, with 30 rehabilitation days.

There were no court costs, but she must pay compensation of £250 to TK Maxx and £64 to River Island.