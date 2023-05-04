Sunderland woman who threw kettle of boiling water over ex-partner will give birth in prison

The scalding liquid thrown by Caitlin Mason hit her victim's groin, stomach and thigh, causing burns.

She then punched his nose twice and bit his back.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the man was left "cowering on the floor" by the end of the violence in August 2020, which left him scarred.

He said in a victim impact statement he has been left with nightmares and flashbacks and added: "This assault has completely affected my life.

"I feel conscious about my body. I don't want anyone to see my scars."

Mason, who is now heavily pregnant, will give birth behind bars after she was today jailed for three years for the attacks.

Mason, 23, of Helvellyn Road, Sunderland, had denied grievous bodily harm with intent, unlawful wounding and assault but was found guilty by a jury after a trial.

Mr Recorder Rippon said the violence erupted during an argument about whether the couple should continue their relationship.

The judge added: "At some point during the discussion you boiled the kettle and in a fit of rage threw the boiling water at him. It hit him in the stomach, thigh and groin.

"You then punched him twice on the nose, causing it to bleed and bit him on his back.

"He was cowering on the floor, shouting for you to leave him alone."

The court heard the victim went to his mother's home after the attack and then to Sunderland Royal Hospital.