News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Madeleine McCann’s younger sister speaks publicly for first time
29 minutes ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
2 hours ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93
5 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news
5 hours ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
6 hours ago Lionel Richie makes huge gaffe  while meeting Queen Camilla

Sunderland woman who threw kettle of boiling water over ex-partner will give birth in prison

A woman who threw a kettle of boiling water over her ex-partner in a "fit of rage" has been put behind bars.

By Karon Kelly
Published 4th May 2023, 16:14 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 16:14 BST

The scalding liquid thrown by Caitlin Mason hit her victim's groin, stomach and thigh, causing burns.

She then punched his nose twice and bit his back.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Newcastle Crown Court heard the man was left "cowering on the floor" by the end of the violence in August 2020, which left him scarred.

The case was heard at Newcastle Crown Court.The case was heard at Newcastle Crown Court.
The case was heard at Newcastle Crown Court.
Most Popular

He said in a victim impact statement he has been left with nightmares and flashbacks and added: "This assault has completely affected my life.

"I feel conscious about my body. I don't want anyone to see my scars."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mason, who is now heavily pregnant, will give birth behind bars after she was today jailed for three years for the attacks.

Mason, 23, of Helvellyn Road, Sunderland, had denied grievous bodily harm with intent, unlawful wounding and assault but was found guilty by a jury after a trial.

Mr Recorder Rippon said the violence erupted during an argument about whether the couple should continue their relationship.

The judge added: "At some point during the discussion you boiled the kettle and in a fit of rage threw the boiling water at him. It hit him in the stomach, thigh and groin.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"You then punched him twice on the nose, causing it to bleed and bit him on his back.

"He was cowering on the floor, shouting for you to leave him alone."

The court heard the victim went to his mother's home after the attack and then to Sunderland Royal Hospital.

Chrisopher Knox, defending, said Mason, who has continued to deny the charges, is of good character and the violence was not premeditated.