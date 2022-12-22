Natasha Bruce, 25, had been drinking when she made her outburst after police were called to Cirencester Street, Millfield.

But through her actions, Bruce, of Violet Street, also Millfield, only succeeded in damaging her own reputation, prosecutor Paul Anderson said.

He revealed she had no previous convictions or cautions and her first appearance in court could prove costly to her future.

South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Magistrates in South Tyneside heard police were alerted after a report of a disturbance on Friday, July 15.

Mr Anderson said: “What happens is that the defendant has a problem with some of the people who live in the street or are neighbours.

“She shouts abuse. She had been drinking which seems to be the catalyst for this. The defendant had heard information second-hand from a friend. The complainants are Albanian.

“She accepts that her behaviour was disorderly and would have caused alarm to the Albanian people who lived nearby.”

Mr Anderson added: “She’s blotted her copybook because she is a young woman who has no previous convictions or cautions. That will no doubt be detrimental to her in due course.”

Bruce pleaded guilty to charges of causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress and resisting police.

Joanne Gatens, defending, said: “She made general racial comments. Her comment about the female, she meant she was dirty, but she accepts it shows hostility.

“It’s a situation that got out of hand. She is appalled and embarrassed at her behaviour and to be here today.”

