Sunderland woman who groomed boy and forced him to carry out sex acts jailed

A Sunderland woman has been jailed after grooming a boy and forcing him to engage in sex acts.

Caitlin Hutchinson, 21, befriended the boy and groomed him over several months, sending him sexually explicit text messages and making him carry out sex acts on her.

Her offending came to light when the boy, who is in his early teens, bravely told his parents about what had happened, and Hutchinson was arrested.

Caitlin Hutchinson. | Durham Constabulary.

She initially denied the offences in interview, telling officers that the boy had forced himself on her.

However, following investigations by Durham Constabulary she was charged with six counts of engaging in sexual activity with a boy, engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child, engaging in sexual communication with a child, and causing or inciting a boy to engage in sexual activity.

Hutchinson, of Roker Avenue, in Sunderland, admitted the offences and appeared at Durham Crown Court yesterday (February 27) for sentencing.

The 21-year-old was jailed for four years and placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

She was also handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) preventing her from having contact with children under 16, and prohibiting her from using social media websites without notifying the police first.

The court heard a statement from the victim which said: “The last 18 months have been hell for me, going through what she put me through and keeping it from my family because I felt ashamed.

“I’ve changed so much because of what I’ve been through. I don’t want to be around women alone because I don’t feel safe, even around women I know because I don’t want to be targeted and manipulated again.

“I struggle to get to sleep every night, sometimes not getting to sleep until the early hours of the morning due to the thoughts going through my head of what happened to me.

“I have no motivation in life anymore and struggle every day with emotions, anxiety and depression.

“I feel like I will never get over what she has done to me, that I am damaged, and that I will never be fully happy. I just want a normal life and I don’t feel that my life will ever be normal again.

“I hope I can move on with my life, although I feel I cannot forgive her for ruining my childhood.”

PC Sophie Farrugia, from South Durham CID, led the investigation.

Following sentencing she said: “Hutchinson is a manipulative sex offender who preyed on a vulnerable young boy and exploited his good nature for her own sexual gratification.

“She has showed no concern for the long-lasting effect that her behaviour has had on him, which has resulted in significant emotional trauma.

“I’d like to commend the boy for his bravery and courage in reporting what happened to him and for standing up to Hutchinson in court and bringing her to justice.

“I hope today’s result brings him some closure and allows him to move forward with his life.”

She added: “If you have suffered sexual abuse, please come forward and report it to us – either on 101 or in an emergency by calling 999.

“You are not alone – there are people who will support you every step of the way.”

Sexual offences can also be reported via Durham Constabulary’s website.