Sunderland woman was PAVA sprayed and had legs strapped up after attacking two police officers

Stephanie Newsome, 33, kicked one on a leg and struck another on the chest during a disturbance in Galashiels Road, Grindon. Newsome, of Gleneagles Road, also Grindon, behaved so badly she was sprayed in the eyes with police protective PAVA and put in leg restraints.

Magistrates in South Tyneside heard she kicked off in frustration when a pal with a knife accused her of committing an offence – and dialled 999.

Prosecutor Stephanie Cook said: “Police attended an incident, and the defendant became increasingly verbally abusive. While being restrained, she kicked an officer on a leg, causing him to stumble backwards, and she and other officers fell over a small wall.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

“She tried to kick an officer and was brought to her feet and taken towards a police van. She then kicked another officer on the chest, causing him to stumble backwards. The crown would say its lower culpability because there were no injuries.”

Newsome, who committed the attacks on Friday, November 18, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker. The court was told she has three previous convictions, all for being drunk and disorderly, the last in 2018.

Tom Morgan, defending, said: “The defendant was at a friend’s address. The friend armed herself with a knife and was making attempts to assault the defendant with it. The defendant was extremely upset by this.

“She was upset even more because her friend phoned the police and made a false statement against her. The police arrived, and she was upset that they were not listening to what she had to say about it.

“She did resist arrest, it was a heavily charged situation where she felt like a victim. She was PAVA sprayed and her legs were strapped up, it was an emotional situation. It was a short incident and there were no lasting injuries to the officers.”