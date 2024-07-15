Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman was caught drink-driving while popping to a shop to buy her partner more alcohol during a joint booze session, a court heard.

Toni Taylor, 27, failed in her mission due to police spotting her driving her Vauxhall Insignia unsteadily in Nookside on her way to a shop - and pulling her over.

Taylor, of Highgate Road, Ford Estate, Sunderland, gave a positive reading for alcohol at the roadside on Thursday, May 23, and was arrested, prosecutor Brian Payne said.

He told magistrates in South Tyneside: “A police officer was on patrol shortly after 10pm when he encountered what he describes as a dark coloured vehicle.

“He had concerns about the driving standard and followed. The vehicle was then brought to a halt in Nookside.

“There was one occupant, the female driver, and she was the registered keeper of the vehicle.

“It became clear to the officer that she was intoxicated. She made a very straight admission at the scene that she had been drinking.

“A roadside breath test was failed, and she was taken to a police station. She was roughly twice the limit.”

Taylor, who had no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to a drink drive charge.

She gave a reading for alcohol in breath of 74mcg. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Jason Smith, defending, said Taylor was “acutely embarrassed” to be before the court and never wished to return.

Mr Smith added: “She had been with her partner at an address and there was no more alcohol, and he said he wanted more.

“She stupidly drove only a short way to buy more alcohol. She never got there and spent several hours in custody.

“It’s a disqualification of between 17 and 22 months, and I would ask you to limit it.”

Magistrates disqualified Taylor from driving for 20 months and fined her £120, with £85 court costs and a £48 victim surcharge

Tony Hewitson, chair of the bench, told her: “It is always sad when someone like you comes before the court with an unblemished record.

“But it was a dangerous thing to do to get behind the wheel when drunk.”