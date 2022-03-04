Sunderland woman to face crown court date over GBH charge

Donna Bewick, 53, of Ford Hall Drive, Ford Estate, is alleged to have inflicted grievous bodily harm on another woman on Tuesday, March 1.

Bewick did not enter a plea to the charge when she appeared in the dock at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

District Judge Zoe Passfield told her it was an allegation that could only be dealt with at crown court.

The case will be heard at Newcastle Crown Court.

She granted her conditional bail to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on Thursday, March 31.

Bewick’s bail conditions are that she lives at an address in Plains Farm and does not enter Chester-le-Street.