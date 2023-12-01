Sunderland woman remains at large as police tick off wanted list

Members of the public are being asked for their help

Picture issued by Northumbria Police.

A Sunderland woman is one of only four suspects remaining at large as police officers continue their vow to apprehend a range of suspected thieves, burglars and robbers.

At the start of October 2023, police appealed to the public for information and released the pictures of 15 suspected wanted in connection with offences across Northumbria.

Since then, the force says its dedicated burglary teams have intensified their efforts to track down all the suspects as the darker nights are now in full swing.

In the first 72 hours of the appeal being published, four of the 15 were swiftly detained and, since then, a further seven have been apprehended by police, as the net tightens around those remaining.

Of the four most recently arrested, all have since been charged with offences such as theft from motor vehicle, robbery, criminal damage, and possession of an offensive weapon.

Two of those men have been remanded in custody pending trial and one man was sent to prison after he was issued a custodial sentence in court.

The fourth man is due to stand trial in the coming months.

The four outstanding suspects are:

Kimberley Quinn, 38, of Sunderland, wanted in connection with a burglary

Carl Beadle, 39, of South Shields, wanted in connection with a burglary

Wayne Layburn, 54, of North Shields, wanted in connection with a robbery

Lisa Thompson, 46, of North Shields, wanted in connection with a robbery

Anyone pictured is encouraged to hand themselves in at the nearest police station as soon as possible.

Officers would like to remind everyone that it is a criminal offence to harbour a wanted suspect, which could result in a custodial sentence.