Sunderland woman punched female victim to the ground after fallout between partners

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Sunderland woman who punched another female to the ground in a violent street attack has kept her freedom.

Abigail George knocked her victim's glasses off with the blow and left her needing hospital treatment for her injuries and in fear.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The violence happened in South Shields in November 2022, after a fall out between the women’s partners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor Rachel Kelly told Newcastle Crown Court the attack happened outside the victim's home, where George and her boyfriend had been walking past.

After some words were exchanged, George pushed the woman into a corner and Miss Kelly said: "She began shouting and spitting in her face.

"The defendant punched her with such force it caused her glasses to fall off. Her glasses fell off her face and caused her to fall to the ground."

The court heard when police arrived George was on top of the victim, had to be separated from her and was still being aggressive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim said in an impact statement she was left "aching all over" and her glasses were broken.

George, 38, of Westheath Avenue, Sunderland, admitted assault.

Penny Hall, defending, said George has been the victim of violence herself and is "sorry for her actions" that day.

George denies spitting at the victim during the violence.

The court heard since the attack, almost two years ago, George has served a prison sentence for burglary and taking drugs into prison.

Judge Carolyn Scott sentenced her to a community order for 18 months with 180 hours unpaid work, a two month curfew and a five-year restraining order.