Sunderland woman pleads guilty to assaulting a police officer

South Tyneside Magistrate’s Court heard how a drunken Sunderland woman attacked a police officer and stuck her thumb into her eye.

Kaitlyn Forster, 26, who lives in Millfield, Sunderland, also grabbed her neck as they grappled in a doorway.

Magistrates were told her assault came a day after rioting in the city had put incredible pressure on police and they remained on high alert.

In a victim statement, the officer said: “It was in the presence of a child who was able to witness this at such close proximity that he prevented me from being able to defend myself for fear of injuring him.”

The South Tyneside court heard police officers found a man shouting and screaming in the street after being called to Forster’s property.

Prosecutor Holly Clegg said: “They went into the property and the defendant’s brother was in the property.

“They were intoxicated and there were four children in the property who were crying and upset.

“Officers went upstairs and spoke to the defendant, who was in a doorway with a child behind her.

“They had an exchange, and the defendant put her hands on the officer.

“What can be seen is that the defendant pushes the officer’s face. There was a struggle and the defendant was arrested.

“The officer said the defendant pushed her thumb into her right eye and choked her from behind.”

Ms Clegg said Forster made full admissions in police interview to carrying out the attack.

She added: “She was shown footage and was told that the force she used was unlawful. She said that she was disgusted.”

Forster, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to a charge of assault by beating of an emergency worker.

Alastair Naismith, defending, said: “The assault itself is relatively straightforward but it’s a case that has some features aggravating it.”

Magistrates ordered a report into Forster’s behaviour and granted her unconditional bail to be sentenced at the same court on Thursday, February 13.