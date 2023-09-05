Sunderland woman 'love-bombed' by murderer gets caught with drugs in Liverpool

Watch more videos on Shots!

A murderer and a mum were caught with drugs after the car they were in was spotted travelling "erratically".

Samantha McEvoy, from Sunderland, was behind the wheel of a Honda motor and Nicholas Cole, a lifer out on licence, was passenger when it was pulled over by the police in Liverpool in March 2021.

Newcastle Crown Court heard McEvoy was arrested for driving under the influence after she failed a breath test and officers noticed a strong smell of cannabis from the vehicle.

Prosecutor Kelly Clarke told the court the car was searched and a bag of cannabis was found in the rear passenger seat.

Another, larger amount of cannabis was found in a plastic carrier bag in the centre console.

The court heard £330 cash, as well as four mobile phones, were also seized.

Nicholas Cole. Picture issued by Northumbria Police.

Miss Clarke said a search was carried out at McEvoy's home and 24.74g of cocaine along with four kilos of amphetamine were found, along with dealer's lists, which were in Cole's handwriting.

During questioning, McEvoy said the drugs found in the car were for personal use and that the drugs in her home did not belong to her.

Cole, who was sentenced to life for murder at Birmingham Crown Court in June 1997, remained silent.

McEvoy, 34, later admitted possessing the cannabis and amphetamine with intent.

Judge Penny Moreland sentenced her to 13 months suspended for 18 months with 150 hours unpaid work.

Cole, 45, of Pine Court, Eastern Green, Coventry, admitted possessing cocaine, cannabis and amphetamine with intent.

He has already been recalled to continue serving the life sentence but was given four years and three months for the drugs offences.

Helen Towers, defending McEvoy, said the mum-of-two, who was convicted of drink-driving in relation to the traffic stop in Liverpool, is in employment and has shown remorse for her involvement.

Miss Towers said McEvoy had been "love-bombed" by Cole, who took her away from the "drudgery" of everyday life and added: "He enhanced her lifestyle and she took a blinkered view of where the money was coming from.

"The extent of the operation isn't something this defendant was aware of."

David Callan, defending Cole, said the killer was 17 when he committed the murder he was convicted of and he started working as an odd job man who fitted kitchens and built garages after his release.