A Sunderland woman aimed kicks at a mum who had propositioned her for a relationship, a court heard.

Leanne Hodgson, 42, rejected the offer by lashing out in anger as her victim sat in a car with a child.

Hodgson, of Holborn Road, Ford Estate, also swore during the incident in the city at 6.30pm Wednesday, May 10.

Her victim suffered bruising to a shoulder and was so shaken she could not immediately drive from the scene.

Prosecutor John Garside told magistrates in South Tyneside: “The victim and the defendant are known to each other.

“The complainant was in her car in East Moor Road and had cause to stop. The defendant was also on that road.

“She has approached the complainant’s car. The defendant opened the door and began to attack the complainant.

“The complainant was sitting in the car with a child at the time. The complainant states the defendant tried to punch and kick her.

“A 12-year-old child was in the car. There was an exchange of words between the victim and the defendant. The defendant walked off.

“The victim was left with some bruising to a shoulder, and she didn’t want to drive away straight away because she was shaking.

“What’s not clear is whether the kick made contact. It’s said she kicked out but it's inconclusive if there was contact."

Hodgson pleaded guilty to a charge of assault by beating.

She committed the attack while subject to a community order for a previous offence, for which a punishment element was an alcohol treatment order.

Chris Wilson, defending, said: “There had been an exchange of words between the defendant and the complainant because the victim had been wanting to be in a relationship with the defendant.

“The defendant did not want to be in a relationship with the victim. She was passing by the victim and got out of her own vehicle.

“There is some evidence of slapping and punching and of kicking, but there does not appear to be contact.

“She is upset at appearing before the court and wants to draw a line under this.”

Magistrates told Hodgson her behaviour had been "appalling" - and ordered her to pay her victim £100 compensation.