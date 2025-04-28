Sunderland woman in mental health distress pleads guilty to criminal damage

The hearing took place at South Tyneside Magistrates Court. | NW

A Sunderland woman in mental health distress sparked a major alert when she threatened to jump from a railway bridge over the river Wear, a court heard.

Toni Blacklock’s devastation at the break-up of a relationship led her to climb onto the wrong side railings at the city's St Peter’s Metro station.

Blacklock, 25, of no fixed abode, then dialled 999, leading police and even the river rescuers to spring into action in the early hours of Sunday, April 27.

She refused to budge for three hours but was finally talked down, prosecutor Paul Anderson told magistrates in South Tyneside.

They heard the incident had begun as a valid attempt to take her life, in response to events she saw as going against her.

Mr Anderson said: “Yesterday she contacted police to say that she was at St Peter’s Metro station, and was threatening to jump .

“She was on the wrong side of a barrier, between the Metro at St Peter’s and Sunderland station.

“There was quite a standoff, it lasted for about three hours and caused quite some disruption to services.

“The police were there and Tyne and Wear ambulance and river and coastguard in case she did jump into the river below.

“She finally came back over and ran towards the station. She was arrested.”

The court heard Blacklock damaged a cell at Sunderland’s Southwick police station after her arrest by scratching her name on a wall.

She pleaded guilty to charges of causing criminal damage and trespass on railway property.

Joanne Gatens, defending, said Blacklock was suffering with mental health issues but was otherwise doing well under an existing court order.

She also said the impact on Metro services was limited due to the incident taking place in the early hours.

Mrs Gatens added: “Life had massively improved for her.

“She was studying at college but then a relationship broke down and things seem to have spiralled.

“This was in her mind a valid attempt to take her own life because of a deterioration in her mental health.”

Magistrates sentenced Blacklock to an 18-month conditional discharge, with a £26 victim surcharge.