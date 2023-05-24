A Sunderland woman ended up in court for drink-driving after celebrating the King’s coronation.

Zoe Texeira, 32, was pulled over the morning after the night before – and a breath test reading showed she was over the limit.

Texeira, of Cheadle Road, Hylton Castle, was stopped by police as she drove a Nissan Qashqai on North Hylton Road on Sunday, May 7.

Magistrates in South Tyneside were told she did not realise she was still drunk and would not have driven had she known.

She is starting a 12-month roads’ ban and must pay fines and costs of over £250, after pleading guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

Prosecutor Jessica Singh said: “Officers had reason to attend the area of North Hylton Road.

“This was in response to a third-party report of a female driving while under the influence.

“The vehicle in question was a black Nissan Qashqai. It was seen on North Hylton Road and it was followed to observe the driver.

“The officer pulled the vehicle over and she could smell alcohol and she noticed the defendant had slurred speech. A roadside breath test was failed.”

Texeira was arrested and taken to Wallsend’s Middle Engine Lane police station to undergo an evidential breath test procedure.

She gave a lowest reading of 55mcg of alcohol in breath, against a legal limit of 35mcg.

Joanne Gatens, defending, said: “Ms Texeira is absolutely mortified at being before the court. She has never been before a court.

“She had had a Coronation party the day before and wants you to know she had not drunk this day. It’s a relatively low reading.

“She recognises the risks of drink driving. She would normally take public transport if she thought she was over the limit.”

Mum-of-three Texeira was fined £120, with £85 court costs and a £48 victim surcharge.