Sunderland woman in court after being caught carrying pizza knife on night out in Newcastle

At trial, Kim Kilty, 43, of Summerhill, claimed it was for protection against her then allegedly abusive boyfriend.

But magistrates did not believe her account – and found her guilty of possession of a sharp pointed knife or blade in public.

And at her sentencing hearing at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, District Judge Paul Currer jailed her for 26 weeks.

The woman was searched in Mosley Street.

However, he suspended the sentence for a year – but warned her any further offending in that time could see her imprisoned.

Kilty, who has 29 previous convictions from 68 offences, was caught with the fixed bladed knife by police on Sunday, July 12 last year.

Prosecutor Sue Baker said: “The defendant was searched in Mosely Street and found to have the knife in her bag.

“She was cautioned and arrested, and interviewed. She said that she had the knife because she was afraid of her boyfriend.”

Mrs Baker said Kilty’s excuse for carrying the item had not proved credible at her trial.

The court heard Kilty had been out of trouble from 2004 until she pleaded guilty to possession of class A drugs last October.

Anna Metcalfe, defending, said: “She advises me that at the time of carrying the knife, she was in fear of her partner.

“He was then sentenced to prison because of his actions against her. She does show remorse.”

Judge Currer told her: “I’m disappointed to hear that you have fallen into the habit of offending again.

“It’s a little concerning, given that you were able to stay out of trouble since 2004. It’s a serious offence.

“However, in your case, I accept that you were in what appears to be difficulties and in a relationship where you were a victim of some abuse.

“You’re not going to prison today.”

Judge Currer also told Kilty she must undertake 15 days of rehabilitation work with the Probation Service.

He ordered the destruction of the blade, and Kilty must pay £200 court costs and a £128 victim surcharge.