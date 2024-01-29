Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Sunderland mum dressed in slippers and pyjamas hurled homophobic abuse at a police officer when suspected of drink driving at a McDonald’s outlet.

Gemma Fairweather, 43, also branded the officer and her colleague “jobsworths” when they approached her at the Farringdon drive-thru, a court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fairweather, of Goldsmith Road, Grindon, then refused to be breath tested after being arrested at 11pm on Friday, September 8.

Her outburst – branded a “hate crime” by prosecutors – was the result of a flashback to past domestic abuse she suffered, her solicitor claimed.

But prosecutor, Stephanie Cook, told magistrates in South Tyneside: “This is a homophobic hate crime. Police officers attended and approached the drive-thru.

“They saw the defendant and a vehicle that appeared to have broken down. The defendant’s daughter was also present.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“An officer asked her if they could assist but the defendant swore at them. She said, ‘What are you looking at?’ and called them jobsworths.

“She then called an officer a ****. This caused distress because the officer is a member of the LGBTQ community.

“The defendant was arrested and transferred to the police station where she failed to provide a sample for analysis.

“She was interviewed but did not comment. Due to this being a hate crime, an uplift in sentence is required.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a victim statement, the officer said it was “devastating and demeaning” to be verbally insulted due to her sexuality.

Fairweather, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a sample and using abusive or insulting words to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Angus Westgarth, defending, told the court: “The defendant’s daughter is 18 years of age and was present at the scene.

“The position is that the vehicle had broken down and the police saw the defendant standing outside the vehicle in her slippers and pyjamas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was never established that she had driven the vehicle. This young woman is very vulnerable and has suffered serious domestic violence.

“The attitude of the officers just struck a chord with her. She is thoroughly ashamed of what she said. She tells me she had had nothing to drink.”