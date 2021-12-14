Sunderland woman hit in the pocket after trying to avoid paying taxi fare

Maxine Monarch, 43, and a friend alighted the cab in Toward Road, Hendon, and she vowed to return.

But instead, she fled by knocking on an elderly householder’s door and persuading him they were being chased.

When he let them in the front door, Monarch, of Hastings Street, also Hendon, and her unwitting pal slipped out the back, a court heard.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Her behaviour came to light on Sunday, March 28, when the driver followed in their footsteps to demand his £30 payment.

Prosecutor James Long said the cabbie expected to find her in her mum’s home – and contacted police on realising what had happened.

Mr Long said she ordered the ride under the name ‘Sarah’ and gave a mobile phone number she later failed to answer.

He added: “The defendant and the man were driven to Asda’s store in Seaham, and they both went inside and returned and asked to go to Toward Road.

“When they arrived, she said she was dropping some shopping off at her mother’s house.

“She left her handbag to show they would return, but they didn’t.

“The driver waited and then phoned the number she had left but there was no answer.

“He then went to the property he had seen them go to and knocked.

“An elderly gent answered, he said the woman and a man had gone into his property.

“He said they claimed they were being chased by someone, and the gentleman had let them out of the back door.”

The court heard Monarch was known to police from her 15 previous convictions from 66 offences – and was identified from CCTV.

She pleaded guilty to making off without payment with intent to avoid payment and failing to surrender to custody.

Richard Copsey, defending, said “It’s a particularly inept crime. She’s quite well-known to police.

“She was caught red handed. She’s been quite frank, she says she can’t remember this. She must have been drunk.”