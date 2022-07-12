Sunderland woman given jail warning over danger driving and Asda thefts

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deputy District Judge Gary Garland warned crook Natasha Waddle, 31, of Bristol Avenue, Town End Farm, he fears for her liberty.

She was caught driving a Ford Fusion dangerously on dual carriageway Western Approach, South Shields, on Sunday, December 12.

Prosecutor Gurjot Kaur told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court Waddle did not have a licence or insurance when stopped by police.

South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Waddle also stole two Shark vacuum cleaners and clothes, valued at £650, from Asda’s store at the Galleries, Washington, jointly with another offender, on Tuesday, October 19.

And she breached a community order, imposed on Thursday, March 17, on Wednesday, May 18.

The court heard Waddle is awaiting sentence at Newcastle Crown Court on Monday, July 18, on separate driving matters.

They are second offences of dangerous driving and driving without insurance, and failing to stop, all committed in April.

Of Waddle’s latest crimes, Ms Kaur said: “In terms of the dangerous driving, it’s a police pursuit and driving at 50mph in 30mph areas.

“She also entered a roundabout without stopping and was close to an accident, which was narrowly avoided.”

Waddle pleaded guilty to driving dangerously, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, theft from a shop and breach of a community order.

Gerry Armstrong, defending, said he had advised Waddle custody was an option, but added it was possible the sentence may be suspended.

Judge Garland told Waddle: “You’re in serious danger of a custodial sentence. If anything less than that happens, I’ll be amazed.”

He remanded Waddle into custody to be sentenced at the crown court for her latest offences on Monday, August 8.

However, she is due to be sentenced for her other offences on Monday, July 18.