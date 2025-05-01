Sunderland woman feared for her life as boyfriend smashed through her door with a hammer
The victim was in an on and off relationship with Dean Bartley when she asked him and a male friend back to her home in Houghton, Sunderland, for a drink.
Prosecutor Ian Cook told Newcastle Crown Court trouble started when Bartley said he wanted to buy cocaine and the woman said she didn't want it in her house.
The court heard Bartley became angry and aggressive, and the friend who was there went to bed upstairs.
After attempts to calm him down, Bartley armed himself with a hammer and caused serious damage and fear.
Mr Cook said: "At some point in the evening the defendant went into the kitchen and smashed the cooker and kitchen window with a hammer before coming into the living room and shouting 'come on, I will show you.
"She went upstairs to the bedroom where the friend was staying. He recalls waking up and her shouting 'he's coming with a hammer for me.
"The defendant had followed her upstairs and started smashing the bedroom door as she was hiding.
"The defendant smashed a large hole in the door, and she managed to push a mattress up against the door to try and keep him out."
The court heard despite the attempts to barricade themselves in, Bartley got inside the room and pushed the woman then hit her with his fist.
When police arrived, Bartley made a racist comment to the woman's friend
Mr Cook said the woman "feared for her life" during the incident, and "thought she was going to die".
He added: "The way he was hacking at the door with a hammer, she thought he was trying to break in to kill her and her friend."
Bartley, 33, of no fixed address, who has 94 previous offences on his record, admitted affray, criminal damage and racially aggravated threatening behaviour.
Judge Julie Clemitson sentenced him to 12 months behind bars and said: "She thought she was going to die."
Jennifer Coxon, defending, said Bartley was under the influence of alcohol and cocaine at the time of the offences and added: "He realises things need to change."