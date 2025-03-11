Sunderland woman caught with a knife in city centre told police "it's for my tatties"

Newcastle Crown Court heard how a Sunderland woman caught with a knife in the street told police she planned to use it to peel her "tatties".

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers had noticed the weapon sticking out of Caroline James's pocket as she walked through Sunderland city centre in September 2023.

Caroline James. | NP

Newcastle Crown Court heard James said the weapon was "for my tatties" and produced a second, smaller knife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor Stuart Graham said James claimed during interview she had been to visit a friend who gave her the knives.

Mr Graham added: "She said she was going to use them to make dinner and use the knives to peel some potatoes."

James, 47, of Tunstall Road, Sunderland, who has previous convictions but none for violence, admitted two charges of having an offensive weapon.

She also admitted a fraud charge in relation to using a friend's bank card to buy £180 worth of bedroom furniture from Ebay in June 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim said his "good nature was taken advantage of" by James and left him unsure of who he can trust.

Judge Gavin Doig sentenced James to eight months suspended for 18 months.

Jane Waugh, defending, said James has spent time in custody for the offence.

The court also heard James has mental health problems.