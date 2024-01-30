Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Sunderland woman could be jailed after being caught with an offensive weapon she used for personal safety in a district she fears.

When found with a screwdriver in public on Saturday, January 13, Kelly Bonner, 38, told police: “I carry it for protection because I live in Hendon.”

But Bonner, of Cairo Street, may lose her liberty for an action stemming from the risks she associates with the neighbourhood.

Magistrates adjourned her case for the preparation of an all-options report, meaning imprisonment is a possibility when sentenced on Tuesday, March 12.

Prosecutor Stephanie Cook told the South Tyneside court: “This relates to a case whereby police have spoken to the defendant.

“They have searched her, and a screwdriver has been found on her person. She admitted that it was hers.

“When asked about it, she said, ‘I carry it for protection because I live in Hendon’.

“She made full admissions to the police and was fully compliant. She is heavily convicted but there’s nothing of this nature.

“She was last before the courts in 2018. The offence has a starting point of a medium-level community order.”

Bonner pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of an offensive weapon.

Angus Westgarth, defending, told magistrates: “Just given the nature of the offence, I expect you’ll want a pre-sentence report before I mitigate.”