Sunderland woman caught by a heat-seeking drone after fleeing from a stolen car

A Sunderland woman was caught in a field by a heat-seeking police drone after she fled from a stolen car in darkness, a court heard.

Debra Kerr, 59, was located after she and two others abandoned the vehicle close to Ryhope Road and the A1018, near Ryhope, at 4.30am on Tuesday, January 21.

Kerr, of Deerness Road, Hendon, then refused to be breath tested for alcohol when police suspected she had been the driver.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, she pleaded guilty in her absence to a charge of failing to provide a sample for analysis while in charge.

However, her solicitor insisted Kerr had not been driving and had not at first suspected the car had been pinched.

A Sunderland woman was caught in a field by a heat-seeking police drone after she fled from a stolen car. | AFP via Getty Images

Prosecutor Emily Hunt told the hearing: “Officers had cause to attend and the vehicle was located at the junction of the A1018 and Ryhope Road. The engine was off.

“A heat seeking drone was deployed, and officers detected the defendant in a field. Her eyes were glazed.

“She was asked to provide two samples of breath which she refused to do. This was a deliberate refusal.

“The offence is a disqualification of six months or 10 penalty points.”

Kerr has 35 previous convictions from 71 offences, the last in 2014 for a public order matter, the court was told.

Joanne Gatens, defending, said was not at court to face the charge in person due to sudden illness.

Mrs Gatens added: “She accepts that she was in the vehicle. The circumstances gave police a reasonable excuse to ask her to provide.

“She says that she was a passenger in the vehicle with two people.

“There was something illegitimate about the vehicle. She says she wasn’t even in charge. I can’t see anything of recent relevance.”

District Judge Zoe Passfield refrained from banning Kerr from driving and instead imposed 10 penalty points.

She also fined her £120 and ordered her to pay £85 court costs and a £48 victim surcharge.

It was not revealed to the court if the two people Kerr claimed she was with were also found.

