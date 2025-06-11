Sunderland woman banned from the roads after being caught drug driving

A Sunderland motorist is starting a three-year roads ban after being caught drug driving by police officers.

Paula Holmes, 47, was pulled over as she drove her Renault Clio on the city’s Chester Road on Tuesday, January 28.

The defendant, of Cramlington Square, Hylton Castle, was tested for drugs at the roadside and gave a positive reading, leading to her arrest, a court heard.

She then gave an evidential blood sample at a police station which proved she had cocaine breakdown product BZE in her system at above the legal limit.

Holmes is now starting a three-year driving ban, having already recorded a drink drive conviction in July 2015.

Prosecutor Heather Blair told magistrates in South Tyneside: “The police had cause to stop the defendant driving her vehicle.

“There doesn’t appear to be any issue with the manner of her driving.

“She complied with the procedure at the roadside and the procedure at the police station. A blood test showed BZE at above the limit.

“It was only just over the limit. There were no other drugs in the defendant’s system.

“She does have a relevant conviction, from July 2015 for a matter of excess alcohol.

“Unfortunately, she just falls inside the ten-year minimum, so it’s a three-year disqualification.”

Holmes, who pleaded guilty to a charge of drug driving, gave a reading for BZE of 64mcg. The limit is 50mcg.

Robin Ford, defending, conceded the prosecution case was a fair summing up of the facts.

Mr Ford added: “The police suspected that the vehicle was cloned, that’s why they pulled her over.

“A small fine seems eminently sensible but, unfortunately, it’s a three-year disqualification because of the previous conviction.”

Magistrates also fined Holmes £120 and ordered her to pay £85 court costs and a £48 victim surcharge.