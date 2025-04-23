Sunderland woman banned from roads after refusing to take an evidential drink driving test
Claire Gallagher, 46, was pulled over by the police as she drove in the city on New Year’s Day, magistrates in South Tyneside heard.
Gallagher, of Goundry Avenue, Ryhope, gave a roadside breath test reading approaching three times the legal limit – and was arrested.
But she then refused to provide an evidential test at a police station, telling officers she first wanted to speak to a solicitor, prosecutor Emily Hunt said.
She failed to change her stance, despite being warned there was no recourse in law for legal advice to be provided before a breath test.
Ms Hunt said: “The defendant pulled into a car park, in front of a police vehicle.
“The officers spoke to the defendant and a roadside breath test gave a positive result.
“The defendant then refused to provide an evidential test until a solicitor attended but was told the procedure could not be delayed for a solicitor.”
Gallagher, who has 12 previous convictions from 21 offences, the last in 2007, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a sample for analysis.
She had given a roadside breath test reading of either 92mcg or 96mcg, the court was told. The legal limit is 35mcg.
Ben Hurst, defending, admitted: “It’s a deliberate refusal. She did comply at the roadside, and it was positive for alcohol.
“The body worn camera shows that she said, ‘I’ll give breath if I can speak to a solicitor’. That’s not an option.
“She tells me that she was pulled over because of issues with her insurance rather than the standard of driving.
“She’s been out of trouble for a number of years and my reading of it is there’s nothing like this on her record.
“A disqualification will greatly affect her day-to-day life. She has previous convictions, but they are 20 years ago. This offence was just a blip.”
Magistrates banned Gallagher from driving for 20 months and sentenced her to a 12-month community order, with 12 rehabilitation days.
She must pay a £114 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.