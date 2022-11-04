Sunderland woman attacked police officers called to report of couple having sex in Mowbray Park

Caitlin Simpson, 24, attacked two policewomen, scratching one officer on the hand and inflicting soft tissue and tendon damage on another. Simpson struck after council cameras spotted a man and woman having intercourse in Mowbray Park on Saturday, October 15.

Prosecutor Stephanie Cook told a hearing at South Tyneside Magistrates Court: “The officers had cause to attend Borough Road, to provide further assistance to an incident reported in Mowbray Park. It was reported by civic cameras that a male and a female were having sexual intercourse in the park.

“One officer will state that a female, known to the police as Caitlin Simpson, moved off down Fawcett Street. Her description matched that of the female having sexual intercourse in the park.

Police were called to Mowbray Park after reports of a couple having sex in the open.

“The defendant was verbally aggressive towards both officers and threatened to stab and punch herself to the face. Officers tried to obtain details from her, then arrested and restrained her.”

Ms Cook added: “She scratched the first officer’s face, causing cut marks to her hand. She was handcuffed and restrained and put in a spit restraint. The defendant continued to kick and to throw her arms around towards the second officer. Other officers came to assist.

“The second officer realised that she couldn’t move her left hand. She had to attend hospital, where an X-ray revealed soft tissue damage and damage to a tendon.”

Simpson, who has 17 previous convictions, pleaded guilty to two counts of common assault on an emergency worker. The court heard she has at least two previous convictions for attacks on police, including as a youth.

Syed Ahmed, defending, said Simpson strenuously denied being the woman seen on CCTV. He insisted she had lashed out only after being unnecessarily manhandled and pulled to the ground by four police officers.