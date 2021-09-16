Sunderland woman assaulted three police officers in separate attacks

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Shannon Nilsson, 25, of Keswick Avenue, Seaburn, admitted the unrelated assaults during a hearing at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

Nilsson struck on Sunday, June 7 last year, and Tuesday March 30, and Friday, June 18 of this year – and she also admitted a string of other offences.

They are possession of amphetamine at Sunderland Royal Hospital, and causing harassment, alarm or distress on Friday, March 26, and being drunk and disorderly on Tuesday, March 30, in Newcastle Road, near Seaburn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nilsson also admitted making a malicious phone call on Wednesday, June 9, and being drunk and disorderly in Blind Lane, Silksworth, on Friday, June 18.

And she pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody on Friday, September 10.

Prosecutor Paul Anderson said only: “Clearly your guidelines say the custody threshold is passed, at the least.”

Joanne Gatens, defending, said: “I accept that it’s an all options report.

“What I would say in regard of Ms Nilsson is that there’s been issues with alcohol for some time.”

Mrs Gatens said Nilsson was now seeking support from official services to tackle her alcohol issues.

Nilsson was granted conditional bail to appear at the same court for sentencing on Friday, October 8.