Sunderland woman appears in court accused of stealing more than £137k from her employer

Emma Adamson, 44, is alleged to have taken £137,752 from construction firm Universal Sealants Group, where she was group cashier.
Adamson, of Baltimore Avenue, Town End Farm, is accused of taking the cash between February 16, 2016, and April 12, 2021.
Prosecutor Clare Irving told a hearing at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court that the money belonged to Washington-based Universal Sealants Group and its associated companies.
Adamson did not enter a plea to a charge of theft by employee. Magistrates said their powers of sentencing were insufficient and sent Adamson to be dealt with at Newcastle Crown Court.
She was granted unconditional bail to appear there on Tuesday, August 23.