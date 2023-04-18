Sunderland trucker racially abused Sikh neighbour after fallout over parking

Andrew Smiles, 51, brought a simmering situation to boiling point by allegedly calling the woman a ‘P***’ when they passed each other in a street.

Smiles, of Merrington Close, Moorside, was overheard making the remark by a third party who alerted his victim on Sunday, April 2 last year.

The HGV driver has now been hit with fines and costs of over £1,200 after admitting a charge of racially aggravated intentional harassment.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Prosecutor Michael Rose told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court: “The case is a year old, I’m not sure why it’s taken so long to come to court.

“The complainant is a lady of Indian Sikh origin who says that on the afternoon of the day in question, she was passed by the defendant.

“He remarked something at her which she interpreted as ‘P***’. The matter was reported to the police.

“He admitted that he had said something that was construed as harassment. He said it was ‘You’re not English’.

“He has a record but that record ends in 2009. There’s an early guilty plea, so credit should be given. It’s an unpleasant offence.

“The offence itself was racially aggravated words. The complainant says she no longer lives in the same street as the defendant.

“She says that there had been some ongoing trouble with him before this incident.

“She still lives a bit near where the defendant lives and sees him from time to time.

“I ask that the court make a restraining order for the defendant not to contact this lady in any shape or form.”

Paul McAlindon, defending, said Smiles disputed the words used but accepted those he had used had a racial undertone.

He added: “When he attended for voluntary interview, he said, ‘Yes, I did say something that would be a racially aggravated offence'.

“I don’t think the two parties got on well before this, there was an issue with parking.

“Both have since moved addresses and there’s been no further problems. It wasn’t a sustained incident.”