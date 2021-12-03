Sunderland thug jailed for 'vicious' wrench attack on partner

Lee Crute's victim had called 999 from his bathroom and said she thought he "was going to kill her" on October 27.

Newcastle Crown Court heard officers arrived at the property within five minutes and saw Crute standing at a window, naked from the waist down.

Prosecutor Kate Barnes said the 43-year-old claimed he could not find his key so officers forced entry through the front door.

Lee Crute.

Miss Barnes told the court: "The complainant said the defendant had brayed her and hit her on the head with what she described as a bar.

"Inside the property they discovered a blood stained wrench, blood on a bedroom pillow and headboard of the bed, blood on the living room floor, chair and wall.

"There was also blood stained items of clothing."

The court also heard that the victim, who did not support the prosecution, had suffered bruising to her face and head and also a laceration to the front of her scalp.

Crute was arrested and interviewed and when asked if he had carried out the attack he told officers: "I think so, as far as I can remember."

He also told the officers he had been drinking and taking cannabis that day and had stopped taking the medication he required for seizures.

Miss Barnes added: "He said he must have assaulted her by punching her and using the spanner but was unable to remember doing so.

"He was upset on seeing the injuries."

Crute, of South Cliff, Sunderland, admitted unlawful wounding.

Vic Laffey, defending, said: "When he says he can't remember what happened, I think that is genuine."

Judge Stephen Earl sentenced Crute to 16 months behind bars.

The judge told him: "The reality is this was a vicious assault on your partner.

"I accept you have very little recollection in relation to this, clearly because you had been taking alcohol and illicit substances."