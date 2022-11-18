David ‘Porky’ Clark, was found to have planned a series of targeted attacks in Southwick, in Sunderland, from his cells in HMP Durham and Holme House, in Stockton-on-Tees, during 2020 and 2021.

A probe found the 38-year-old had ordered a range of offences, including arson and criminal damage, to be carried out on his behalf using prison phone lines and a secret mobile phone.

This saw offensive graffiti plastered in prominent locations slandering a family in November 2020 and a car set on fire in a bid to intimidate them.

Police described David ‘Porky’ Clark as the ring leader of the group after he was jailed for 10 years for directing criminal activities from his prison cell.

Clark, who was remanded in Durham from April 2020 and later moved to Stockton after he was sentenced to 44 months in prison in June 2021 for a previous conviction of violent disorder in Southwick, also instructed two associated to pose as potential buyers of two cars which were later found abandoned by officers.

Detectives from the North East Regional Crime Unit (NEROCU) took an interest in Clark after several parcels containing Class A, B and C drugs, as well as other “forbidden items”, were thrown over prison walls during in 2020 and 2021.

Clark was arrested on July 1, 2021, and charged with a string of offences, later pleading guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit criminal damage; conspiracy to steal motor vehicles and possession of mobile phones in prison.

David 'Porky' Clark, 38, of HMP Manchester, was jailed for 10 years

He pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit arson and perverting the course of justice.

Nine of his associates were also arrested and charged for their part in each crime.

Of this group, five men were handed custodial terms, with two of the five also given restraining orders.

A sixth was given a suspended custodial sentence and a seventh was given a community order.

Adam Wilson, 34, of Chatterton Street, Sunderland, was jailed for 4 years and received a five year restraining order for conspiracy to commit criminal damage, conspiracy to steal and conspiracy to convey illicit articles into prison

Two more are due to be sentenced at a later date.

Following a two-week trial at Newcastle Crown Court, on September 2 Clark, whose address was given as HMP Manchester, was found not guilty of perverting the course of justice, but was convicted of conspiracy to commit arson and was again remanded into custody ahead of sentencing.

Yesterday (Thursday, November 17), eight of the offenders appeared before the same court, where ringleader Clark was jailed for a further 10 years and given an indefinite restraining order.

Detective Sergeant Katrina Moore, who led the investigation for Northumbria Police, said: “This was an extremely complex investigation, but we were determined to unravel the truth.

Louis Johnson, 31, of Burn Park Road, Sunderland, was jailed for 2 years and 10 months and received a five year restraining order for conspiracy to steal and conspiracy to convey illicit articles into prison

“Thanks to our extensive enquiries, Clark was found to be at the centre of a string of alarming and targeted attacks and thought he could get away with it all from his prison cell.

“I am pleased that, thanks to the commitment of officers who have worked tirelessly on this case, and effective partnership working, he will now spend even more time behind bars and the severity of his crimes has been reflected in his sentence.

“We will not tolerate violence and organised crime in our communities, and I do hope this outcome offers reassurance to those who were victim to Clark and his associates, and also to those who live and work in the area.”

Detective Sergeant Gaye Martin, of NEROCU, said: “Not only are we committed to tackling organised crime in our communities – but we won’t stand for it happening in our prisons.

“Clark has shamelessly tried to keep up with his criminality behind bars and thought he wouldn’t be caught trying to smuggle illegal drugs and forbidden items into our region’s jails.

Shaun McGregor, 33, of Goschen Street, Sunderland, was jailed for 2 years and 6 months for conspiracy to convey illicit articles into prison

“Together with our partners, we will continue to tackle the illegal supply of drugs and dismantle the criminal organisations who supply them under the banner of Operation Sentinel.”

Sentences in full:

*David Clark, 38, of HMP Manchester, was jailed for 10 years and received an indefinite restraining order for conspiracy to commit criminal damage; conspiracy to commit arson; conspiracy to steal; conspiracy to convey illicit articles into prison; and possession and use of mobile phones whilst in prison.

*Adam Wilson, 34, of Chatterton Street, Sunderland, was jailed for 4 years and received a five year restraining order for conspiracy to commit criminal damage; conspiracy to steal; and conspiracy to convey illicit articles into prison

*Louis Johnson, 31, of Burn Park Road, Sunderland, was jailed for 2 years and 10 months and was given a five year restraining order for conspiracy to steal and conspiracy to convey illicit articles into prison

*Shaun McGregor, 33, of Goschen Street, Sunderland, was jailed for 2 years and 6 months for conspiracy to convey illicit articles into prison

*Michael Pemberton, 39, of HMP Durham, was jailed for 16 months for conspiracy to convey illicit articles into prison

*David Straughan, 34, of Ribble Road, Sunderland, was jailed for 12 months for conspiracy to convey illicit articles into prison

*Cameron Allan, 19, of Ridley Street, Sunderland, was given a suspended prison sentence of seven months, suspended for 18 months. He was also told to complete 41 days of rehabilitation work and 150 hours of unpaid work for conspiracy to commit criminal damage

*Liam Mason/McGarley, 29, of Howick Park, Sunderland, was given a 12 month community order; 21 days of rehabilitation work and told to complete 120 hours of unpaid work for theft of motor vehicles

*Sentencing in the cases of two other defendants, Ricky Newsome, 28, and Alexander McHugh, 25, was adjourned, with a date yet to be confirmed for their return to court

