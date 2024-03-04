Sunderland thief 'yanked arm out of socket' when stealing handbag outside B&M

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gavin Ball. Picture c/o Northumbria Police.

A dad's arm "came out of its socket" when he tried to stop a thief who stole his wife's handbag during a family shopping trip. Gavin Ball had already been caught stealing from B&M in Roker, Sunderland, when he grabbed a mum's bag as she got into her car outside the store in November 2023.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the woman's husband got out of the vehicle to help and got into a "scuffle" with Ball in the car park.

Prosecutor Rachell Butt said; "The defendant was trying to reach for his pocket and saying 'let me go, i'm on licence, do you know my family? I'm going to stab you'.

"The complainant felt pain and his arm coming out of it's socket. His arm went numb.

"The defendant managed to escape."

The court heard as Ball left the scene, without the handbag, he continued to shout "I'm going to stab you, i'm coming back to stab you."

The victim, whose arm was dislocated at the shoulder, was left unable to use his limb or work for two weeks and paid for private medical care in a bid to recover sooner.

In an impact statement the man said his young daughter, who was in the car that day, went from being a confident child to "nervous and scared" , which has devastated him.

Miss Butt said: "She's worried the man at the shops will return to the shops or return to their address."

Ball, 36, of Collingwood Court, Washington, admitted two charges of theft and causing grievous bodily harm.

Mr Recorder Anthony Hawks said Ball has a "horrendous record" and told him: "You have ruined your life in recent years through taking drugs.

"On November 19 last year you were out trying to steal, no doubt to get money to buy drugs.

"You stole some items from a shop and were apprehended. You then went into a car park and tried to steal a handbag.

"Her husband went to her assistance and there was a struggle. He ended up dislocating his shoulder."

The court heard Ball has been in custody since last November and probation officials believe he has started to tackle his drug problem, which the recorder said is a "pernicious curse".