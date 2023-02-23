Sunderland thief with 114 offences stole children's toys from TK Maxx in latest crime

Dawn Adamson, 52 did not attend South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court due to a medical complaint.

The court heard Adamson, of Palmstead Road, Pennywell, had messaged her solicitor to say she had an infection.

Prosecutor Paul Clark said in her latest offence the defendant stole £150 worth of children’s toys from retailer TK Maxx’s outlet at Team Valley, Gateshead on Friday, November 25, but was apprehended outside.

Generic picture of a TK Maxx store entry.

Mr Clark added: “She was stopped outside the door. It was caught on CCTV.

“She has 61 previous convictions, with 114 offences, 68 of which are theft or kindred.

“Nine of her last 10 offences have been shop thefts, but the last was in 2019.”

Adamson, who owes the courts £590 from past fines, pleaded guilty to theft from a shop, via her solicitor Alastair Naismith.

Mr Naismith said only: “She’s been out of trouble since 2019.”