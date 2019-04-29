Sunderland thief who stole his grandmother's life savings gets extra jail time - for raiding his MUM'S home while she was on holiday

A "mean" thief who was jailed for stealing his grandmother's life savings has been given extra time behind bars for raiding his mum's home while she was on holiday.

Lee McKitterick is serving a 34 month sentence for taking £5,000 from his gran's bank account between October and November last year.



The 36-year-old has now been given a further four months added to his sentence after he admitted letting himself into his mum's Sunderland home while she was away in Gran Canaria and stealing property worth £4,000.

The mum said she was left "sick" when she got back and found her home had been targeted, last August, and said her son has burgled her house in the past.

She said she was left afraid to go on holiday again in case her home once more becomes a target while she is away.

Prosecutor Jenny Haigh told Newcastle Crown Court McKitterick, who has convictions for 29 offences, helped himself to electrical items including televisions and childrens' computer games and devices.

Miss Haigh added: "Adding up the items that have been taken, there is £4,000 worth of property stolen."

McKitterick, of no fixed address, admitted theft.

Judge Julie Clemitson sentenced McKitterick to a further four months behind bars, to be served after he has completed the sentence he is serving.

The judge told him: "This offence was a particularly mean one, in that it was an offence against your mother."

Judge Clemitson added: "You took every electrical item worth anything in that property."

Tony Cornberg, defending, said McKitterick had been taking a "ridiculous level" of drugs at the time but stopped in December and was making good progress, which he has vowed to continue.

Mr Cornberg said McKitterick has a kitchen job in prison and wants to make amends to those he has hurt through his offending.