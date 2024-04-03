Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An opportunist thief’s luck turned from good to bad when he chanced upon discarded bolt cutters to pinch from an industrial estate, a court heard.

Former jailbird Kirk Scott, 41, handily discovered the metal tool as he passed through Leechmere Industrial Estate late on Friday, March 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott, of Nile Street, Sunniside, entered a compound where he sliced off sections of cable which he then passed outside, prosecutor John Garside said.

But his good fortune deserted him when he was spotted on CCTV and had his every move as he went about his crooked business watched by a security guard.

Police were called to the scene at 11.30pm and arrested him red-handed, magistrates in South Tyneside were told.

Mr Garside added: “A security officer was working at Leechmere when he noticed an intruder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He contacted the police and continued to watch the CCTV camera. He saw a male he had never seen before in the compound.

“The man was carrying a pair of bolt cutters. The guard saw him cutting cable and passing it out of the compound.

“He continued watching and directed officers to him. They detained him and arrested him. There is no value on the cable and no application for compensation.”

Heather Bolton, defending, told magistrates: “He has pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and I’m sure you will give him credit for that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has recently been released from prison and is on licence and working with the Probation Service.

“This is the first time in a long time that he’s had accommodation of his own. He had been living with his parents.

“It’s the first time he’s had stable accommodation, and he has a claim in for benefits, which is being processed.

“He was going through there to meet his cousin and while going through the compound, there were bolt cutters, and he has taken the opportunity. I do accept he has a lengthy record.”