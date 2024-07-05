Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A homeless perpetual criminal who pinched from a Sunderland music store has been spared jail in the hope he can reform by finding a place to live.

Magistrates told Barry Bartram, 46, they were tempted to cage him but were swayed after learning he may have an escape route out of crime – a home of his own.

They heard a roof over his head may lead Bartram, of no fixed abode, and described in court as “vulnerable” and “preyed upon”, to start afresh in a new location.

He was hauled into court after being caught stealing two headphones from the city’s HMV outlet on Friday, May 3, to which he pleaded guilty.

The offender also asked for two other matters – stealing from a branch of food store Greggs and discount retailer One Beyond – to be taken into account.

At the time of the HMV crime, he was subject to a 16-week jail term, suspended for 18 months, for carrying a blade in public and other offences.

Prosecutor Brian Payne said: “This gentleman was seen in HMV by a staff member and by CCTV to take headphones off the shelves.

“He then went to a place that he thought was not covered by CCTV and ripped the tags off.

“A report message was put out across the shops’ network, and he was found by police with the headphones and items from Greggs.

“From his previous record, you’ll see that he is a perpetual criminal. 2023 was a busy year for him in terms of appearances in court.

“He was out of trouble for about three years, from 2020 to 2023.”

Lee Poppett, defending, said Bartram was due an appointment with the Probation Service around his accommodation needs.

He described this as “light at the end of the tunnel”, adding: “The offence is very much unsophisticated.

“He is street homeless and is vulnerable. It’s fair to say that all he has is not spent on himself. He is preyed upon by others.

“He has been struggling to live the only way he knows how. The court might be minded to give Mr Bartram a chance.”

Magistrates punished Bartram by extending his suspended jail term by four consecutive weeks and for 21 months.